Register
16:32 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Man and COVID-19

    COVID-19 vs Mental Health: How to Train Your Mind for the New World

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/24/1079032417_0:17:1920:1097_1200x675_80_0_0_2a5f2a9f9ff6ee9e2ab624b8f758065f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004201079028354-covid-19-vs-mental-health-how-to-train-your-mind-for-the-new-world/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Coronavirus has emerged as a world-shattering event, bringing countries across the globe to the same page, amid thousands of deaths and collective suffering. While there is a big question mark over what the post-corona world will be like, Indian psychiatrists say the pandemic will have a lasting effect on mental health.

    The novel coronavirus is having a profound and potentially a long-term impact on mental health, especially in India where psychological disorders are often stigmatised and seen as taboo.

    A recent survey by the Indian Psychiatry Society claims that there has been a dramatic rise of 20 per cent in cases of mental illness in stark contrast with the findings of World Health Organisation (WHO) report conducted before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019, that revealed that just 7.5 percent of Indians suffered from mental disorders.

    Shreya Singhal, a psychologist, predicts that post coronavirus, people around the world might have post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD) where they will become more cautious of their surrounding, and continue to practice social distancing and self-isolation. Some may carry the burden of mounting grief, feelings of helplessness and the fear of uncertainty but at the same time he says that gratitude and finding our strengths will have a long-term positive impact on our well-being

    The Future Wouldn’t be the Same

    Singhal, a Psychologist for Child and Adolescent Mental Health in India’s leading hospital chain Max Healthcare, spoke to Sputnik about preparing children for the future and said that our way of life may change forever.

    “We are now in a time, where meeting friends or family that we care for deeply is considered almost ‘life-threatening’. The current situation may have a long term impact on most of us in different ways,” says Singhal.

    She adds that the transition can be difficult for most. “It is important for parents to be aware of their own emotions and mental state as the children pick cues from adults around them. Hence, some lifestyle changes should be considered for both, parents and their children.”

    Dr. Jawhar Singh, Psychologist with country's apex hospital and research centre AIIMS, who is also treating the mental health issues of COVID-19 patients, states that in these crucial times it is important for families to come together and spend more time with each other, if not physically, then virtually.

    “As patients are coming out of quarantine after 15 days, they might suffer mild depression. When they return to their homes they can isolate themselves, the public and family should not isolate them,” says Singh.

    Enlighten Children About 'New Normal'

    It is important for parents to utilize this crucial time at home to strengthen their bond as caregivers and as a family, to build trust and effectively communicate with their children and change their habits for long term, stresses Singhal.

    “Taking time to talk and answer their questions about the ‘new’ normal will foster a sense of control in them in the long run. The first step could include taking time to educate their children about basic hygiene such that the child is able to draw a line between compulsive and healthy hygiene. Discussing with them healthy boundaries and the temporariness of the situation is important. This will teach them to remain resilient and positive in times of change,” she adds.. 

    Among adults, Dr. Singh also highlight the importance of communication within the family and said the family members should become more vigilant and identify the symptoms of mental health problem in another member. He stated that a patient consumed by disease might not identify the problem, hence, the family should. 

    Rise in Depression, Pessimism, Insomnia

    As a psychologist for children and adolescents, Singhal recognises that children are more vulnerable to mental health issues due to drastic changes in lifestyle, ‘what if’ thoughts and uncertainty about their future. Teenagers in school, having career defying exams or preparing for a specific goal will also suffer a huge setback due to the lockdown as many fear taking a sabbatical year.

    “In clinical settings, we have seen a rise in concerns related to symptoms of anxiety, low mood and irritability. This could be attributed to various reasons including a sudden change in lifestyle including disturbed sleep and appetite, spending more time online, fear of uncertainty and ‘what if’ thoughts related to what may happen next, feeling lonely or overwhelmed. This has been seen more in adolescents graduating high school with concerns related to their future,” explains Singhal.

    Dr. Singh echoes the Singhal and adds that the coronavirus pandemic has not only led to issues of anxiety and depression but also to an increase in suicidal tendencies in the people.

    “The paranoia around the coronavirus and fear of infecting the loved ones is hampering the mental of the people. Insomnia among the people has become a new normal due to lockdown and self-isolation. People are coming with symptoms of anxiety, depression and even with suicidal ideation due to coronavirus pandemic,” Dr. Singh adds.

    On Sunday, a man attempted suicide at the Delhi government Safdarjung Hospital by jumping off the third floor, while screaming that he is COVID positive. The police later confirmed that he was suffering from mental problem and not coronavirus.

    Any Solution?
    “For the well being of the kids, it is important to set consistency and familiarity in their routines. Regular sleep-wake cycle, being active, taking out time to pursue hobbies and interact with family and friends is healthy. Also, encourage the child to understand their priorities, be their own person and most importantly, be kind to one another,” Singhal continues.

    Meanwhile, state governments across the country are setting up mental help health centres and giving dedicated counselling to COVID-19 patients. The government has also set up round-the-clock helpline numbers for COVID-19 related queries.

    Similarly, a digital initiative, known as 'Awareness Series: Coping Up' has been launched by Aakshat Sinha and Preeti Singh in which mental health specialists answer questions through Instagram Live. 

    Sharing is Caring?

    The moral of sharing is caring, which should get a broader and whole new meaning as it should not be confined to physical space but also to an emotional sense, says Dr. Singhal.

    “Sharing may not only refer to physical space or things but the sentiment associated with it. I think the simple value of sharing is caring is vital and if a global crisis like this can teach us anything, it is that we can only get through difficult times when united and looking out for one another.”

    When asked whether handshake should happen between children, the psychologist states that it has been the most widely practised greeting, however, we can help children and adults find friendly alternatives until there is more certainty and information.

    “Other countries are now accepting the Hindu greeting ‘Namaste’ with hands pressed together in a prayer pose. Others are practicing gestures such as tapping their elbows with a friendly smile,” she concludes.

    Related:

    With No Food in the House, Kids Feed on Frogs in India's Poorest State Amid Lockdown - Video
    Indian Doctor Predicts Huge Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Coming Days as ‘Result of Tablighi Event’
    India Witnesses Spike in Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Lockdown
    Tags:
    adolescents, child, psychologists, coronavirus, COVID-19, depression, mental health issues, mental health, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse