Register
07:22 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, June 19, 2014 photo, a sex worker checks her smartphone as she and others wait for customers in a brothel at Dolly prostitution complex in Surabaya, Indonesia.

    Canadian Sex Workers Who Lost Income During Pandemic Afraid to Claim Emergency Benefits

    © AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107902/59/1079025940_0:0:3151:1772_1200x675_80_0_0_abbf7b339d92603cc3c31a0af08593a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004201079025861-canadian-sex-workers-who-lost-income-during-pandemic-afraid-to-claim-emergency-benefits/

    The coronavirus crisis and associated self-isolation measures have created a strain on sex industry workers around the world. In countries where prostitution is decriminalised by the government, sex workers are left especially vulnerable due to their inability to apply for any financial assistance from the state.

    Many sex workers in Canada are scared of applying for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) scheme aimed at helping those who lost their income during the pandemic, due to the illicit status of their work or unwillingness to risk their clients’ confidentiality, the Huffington Post revealed, citing the report by the Canadian Press.  

    While it is not illegal to sell sexual services in Canada, it is illegal to purchase them, advertise these kinds of activities, or live off the material benefits of sex work. According to Jenn Clamen, who is a national co-ordinator of the Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform rights group, these provisions potentially criminalise sex work for all the participants, as they are not immune from arrest due to their activity.

    Thus, many prostitutes either do not qualify for CERB, as they did not make at least $5,000 in 2019, or are simply scared of filling in their tax forms to claim the benefit.

    “The CERB only allows for people who are documented in some way to apply for it, because it means you have to file your taxes next year, it means you have to be in the tax system, it means you have to be accounted for in that way,” Clamen explains.

    Some of them were also not willing to set up their clients by revealing their bank details, which can be required when filing the relevant tax forms, as they can be arrested for using the services.

    The experts from the industry also note that many people resort to prostitution as a supplement to government benefits, including social assistance or disability payments, and risk losing the state support they already have if they publicly declare their additional income, and thus cannot apply for CERB either.

    “If they are folks who are on ministry benefits and also working and they maybe don’t claim all of what they’re making, then they are not eligible for CERB, but nobody who’s on disability or welfare right now is being given enough money to actually take care of their health,” says Kit Rothschild, co-ordinator from the Pace Society group.

    As a result, many sex workers who have been left without an income during the pandemic, with no food or money to pay for their rent, have no chance to claim any state support. Experts believe that prostitutes were now forced to “take work that they wouldn’t normally take”, facing increased dangers and risks, and being policed even more while working the streets.

    According to Valerie Scott, a sex worker from Toronto and part of the advocacy group Sex Professionals of Canada, the industry was “reeling” during the health crisis as people have been left especially vulnerable and ignored by the Canadian government.

    Geisha, a prostitute working at the Chicken Ranch brothel, rests in her bed in Pahrump, Nev., Tuesday, March 31, 2009. For more than 30 years customers have been patronizing the working girls of Nevada's legal brothels, though the state has not collected a dollar in taxes since prostitution was legalized in rural counties. Now with the state facing a more than a $2 billion shortfall in revenue, a Nevada lawmaker wants to bolster the budget, one sex act at a time
    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    Sex Worker at US’ Largest Brothel Predicts Sexual Outbreak After End of Coronavirus
    Many groups have been pushing the authorities to introduce universal benefits or some form of aid to help those not qualifiable for the current financial assistance.

    In 2014, preliminary research into the sex industry in Canada revealed that around 99% of buyers of sexual services were in favour of legalising prostitution.  

    According to the recent data from Johns Hopkins University, there are around 36,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada, which have left 1,625 people dead.

    Tags:
    sex workers, prostitution, prostitutes, Canada, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse