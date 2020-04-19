Law Enforcement Officers in Canada’s Nova Scotia Detain Gunman Who Opened Fire in Rural Area

“Gabriel Wortman, the suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available”, the provincial office of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote on Twitter.
Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody. More information will be released when available. Thank you for your cooperation and support. #Colchester— RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to the victims of the shooting spree and also praised law enforcement officers for apprehending the suspect.
Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the shooting in Nova Scotia. To the Portapique community, we’re keeping all of you in our thoughts. And on behalf of all Canadians, I want you to know that we’re here for you - and we’ll be here for you in the days and weeks ahead.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 19, 2020
Police in the province will provide further information about the incident during a press conference that will commence at 22:00 GMT.
Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials noted that there were several victims from the incident and that the gunman was driving a vehicle that had been modified to resemble a police cruiser.
