Register
14:09 GMT19 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Plane Shadow

    Private Jets Reportedly Ferry UK's 'Super Rich' to and From COVID-19 Hotspots Despite Lockdown

    © CC BY 2.0 / David Kinney / Plane's Shadow
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (159)
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105986/72/1059867262_0:47:1200:722_1200x675_80_0_0_10630b978953268f5e0c4ec17a623d2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004191079020976-private-jets-reportedly-ferry-uks-super-rich-to-and-from-covid-19-hotspots-despite-lockdown/

    Earlier in the month several wealthy holidaymakers were intercepted by police after arriving at Marseille-Provence airport, after the organiser of the trip on 4 April booked a luxury jet to ferry them to a rented villa in defiance of the restrictions introduced amid the coronavirus epidemic.

    Despite the lockdown protocols put in place in a bid to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of private jets have been ferrying wealthy passengers to the UK from diverse coronavirus hotspots, reports The Times.

    An investigation is said to have identified 545 private jets that defied lockdown due to “lax border controls” and landed in UK airfields since the restrictive measures were introduced in March.

    25 of the chartered planes reportedly availed themselves of the country's open border policy and arrived from Spain, 27 from France, and 32 from Germany, according to flight data from WingX, an aviation consultancy.

    The report cites another 15 private jets having flown in from the US, whose current coronavirus death toll is over 38,000, the highest in the world.

    The report says some 767 aircraft received permission to take off from the UK amid the pandemic, with 115 of them resorting to the “discreet” Farnborough airport in Hampshire.

    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England

    The data suggests that 34 jets took their lockdown flaunters to France, 34 flew to Germany, 30 to Spain and 23 to Russia.

    The UK’s rich have also been setting off to more distant destinations as well, with at least ten heading for the UAE.

    It is claimed the wealthy passengers are not providing reliable information about the reasons for their continued travel in order to skirt the Government's “essential travel” rule, insisting they are heading for family homes in the UK while in effect flying to holiday homes.

    As other countries have been clamping down on travel and shutting their borders in line with quarantine rules to ward off the coronavirus spread, Britain has already been criticized for not having stringent enough travel restrictions, writes the outlet.

    President of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine Professor Gabriel Scally was cited by The Times as lambasting the UK’s lax border policy as “hard to understand” amid a pandemic that has triggered some 130 countries to put tight controls in place.

    Justin Bowman, Chief executive of the Air Charter Service, was quoted as reminding that “there are still thousands of people” stranded abroad.

    “Governments are facing huge challenges moving people from different parts of the world back to the UK, where they are stranded. The airlines stopped pretty much overnight. There are still thousands of people in the wrong place. Many of these flights will be legitimate repatriations from around the world. I would hope those abusing the rules are in the minority.”

    The reports have not been confirmed officially by the Civil Aviation Authority, which was cited as having “no way of knowing if the hire of private aircraft has increased or declined in recent weeks”.

    The reports come as last week a private jet that left London with super-rich holidaymakers on board was sent back from France when they tried to reach a luxury villa by helicopter.

    Seven men and three women reportedly arrived at Marseille-Provence airport on 4 April, only to be intercepted by the local police.

    When confronted, the Croatian businessman who had organized the trip offered cash to the law enforcement officers, according to a police source, that told BFM news outlet:

    “They had planned to come and have a good time on the Riviera despite the Coronavirus epidemic.”

    The UK Government imposed strict restrictions on movement during the coronavirus lockdown, in force since 23 March, with resident only allowed to leave the house for food shopping, medical needs, and one form of exercise daily.

    An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic is displayed on the advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9, 2020, as Britain continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus Covid-19 and warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown as the long Easter weekend approaches. - The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with a daily death toll in England of 765 reported on April 9.
    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II making her her address to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic is displayed on the advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus in central London on April 9, 2020, as Britain continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus Covid-19 and warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown as the long Easter weekend approaches. - The disease has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 60,000 people nationwide and killed over 7,000, with a daily death toll in England of 765 reported on April 9.

    First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recuperating from COVID-19, announced a three-week extension to the lockdown, insisting it was a vital measure to prevent a second peak of the virus and to take the burden off the NHS.

    Currently, the UK has around 108,600 registered cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at over 14,500 , according to the World Health Organization.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (159)

    Related:

    UK's Plan to End Lockdown in 10 Days 'Not Realistic at All' - Senior Lecturer
    UK Top Doctor Says COVID-19 ‘Probably Reaching the Peak Overall’ as Gov’t Mulls Exiting Lockdown
    UK Going Back to Normal Will Take Time After Lockdown Eased - Health Minister
    UK Dissuades People From Non-Essential Travel to US
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Civil Aviation Authority, airports, Farnborough, lockdown, Great Britain, Britain, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse