Trump Says Has 'Good Relationship' With North Korea, Used to Have Good Relationship With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump says his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "fine" and that Washington also had a good relationship with China before the coronavirus emerged.

"I received a nice note from him [Kim Jong Un] recently, it was a nice note, I think we're doing fine", Trump said at the Saturday White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that the United States would be at war with North Korea if he hadn't won the US presidential election.

"We are doing just fine with North Korea", Trump said, adding, "I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un. That's not a bad thing to have a good relationship".

Trump pointed out that former US president Barack Obama had failed to build such a relationship with North Korea. In March, Trump sent a letter to the North Korean leader expressing a desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures.

When asked about China, Trump said that the key question was whether the appearance of the new coronavirus in China's Wuhan was a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately.

"Our relationship with China was good until they did this", Trump said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to argue about the Chinese COVID-19 death toll in comparison with the number in the US.

"China's number one by a lot. It's not even close. They're way ahead of us in terms of death", Trump said.

As the Coronavirus task force response coordinator demonstrated a chart of coronavirus fatalities registered around the world, Trump interrupted her, disputing the death toll in China and Iran. Trump asked if anybody believed the numbers, pointing at China and Iran, and added that "we saw more [body] bags on television than that".

"Does anybody believe this number?" – Trump points out what Dr. Birx called "unrealistic" coronavirus deaths reported by Iran and China.

According to the US president, if China was knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19, it should face consequences.