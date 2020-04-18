A-List Stars Gear Up to Entertain the World in at-Home Relief Concert for Health Workers

The World Health Organisation and Global Citizens are collaborating with a long list of celebrities who have pulled together resources and time to entertain the world in lockdown and encourage support for health service workers during the global coronavirus pandemic.

A special global event of dozens of artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and The Rolling Stones will be held on Saturday in support of health care workers.

The virtual show will be hosted by Lady Gaga and backed by international advocacy body 'Global Citizen', the World Health Organization (WHO), and will begin at 2pm Eastern Time (1800 GMT) with an online 6 hour pre-show streamed online.

Stars included in the preview are Annie Lennox and Luis Fonsi, Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle, and Samuel L Jackson, and football star Megan Rapinoe.

The main event will will see major artists such as Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder and will be hosted by US television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Rock legends The Rolling Stones will also perform, each confirming that they will play from their homes in individual isolation.

In a conference on Friday with the head of the WHO, Lady Gaga said that the event was intended to be part of a "love letter to the world" that is the "fearless global effort" by key and medical workers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will tell global stories of triumph and hope, and bring the world together, the singer said.

"We can do something to bring joy and respite to the corners of the earth", she continued.

While the event intends to entertain the world who is in largely in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, it also serves as a "rallying cry" to support those working to combat the pandemic which has led to the confirmed deaths of 154,350 people worldwide.

Global Citizen is also urging companies, charities, and national governments of the world to provide the WHO with funding in its coronavirus response efforts, lauding the $35 million that it claims to have raised organisations as part of the Solidarity Response Fund.

The United States announced on Thursday that it will be suspending funding for the international body as it assesses the handling of the outbreak in its early stages.