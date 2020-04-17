WHO Says China's Revised Coronavirus Toll Attempt to 'Leave No Case Undocumented'

China's upward revision of its coronavirus death toll is "an attempt to leave no case undocumented", the World Health Organisation's epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said.
This comes as US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that the revised coronavirus death toll in China's Wuhan is "far higher" than it previously reported.
Health authorities in Wuhan, the very epicentre of the pandemic, revised the local death toll upward by 50%, to 3,869 against the earlier reported 1,290, thus acknowledging that they had not counted many fatalities, including people who died at home or in detention centres.
Earlier this week, Trump withdrew funding for the WHO after accusing the body of conspiring with China to conceal the real state of affairs about the coronavirus.
Beijing has repeatedly denied the US allegations, stressing that it has been transparent while reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.
