NASA Explorer & Round the World Sailor Give Tips on How to Stay Sane During COVID-19 Self-Isolation

Quarantine measures introduced around the world to contain the spread of coronavirus have been especially hard on some people, but certain individuals have apparently been preparing for the ongoing pandemic their whole lives, thanks to their professions.

Binge-eating, increased laziness, aggravation of mental health issues and quarrels with your quarantine partners - just a few problems a number of people are currently facing during the coronavirus lockdown. However, world-famous travelers, including renowned sailor Dee Caffari and NASA spacesuit tester and explorer Benjamin Pothier, have long made self-isolation their job and believe that there are some important rules that should be followed while being cut off from the rest of the world.

Manage Your Routine

“I think the most important aim is to have routine in your day. This structure helps you stick to your goals and helps you stay sane”, says Dee Caffari, the first woman to have sailed single-handed and non-stop around the world in both directions. “Having a routine helps us maintain our nutrition, hydration and our sleep and that allows us to perform at our best”.

© Sputnik / Dee Caffari

She believes that it is important to make a list of goals while staying in confinement, which is echoed by Benjamin Pothier, the NASA spacesuit tester, photographer and film director, who has travelled all over the world to study astronauts’ self-isolation experience. He believes that it is essential to “make plans for the next day” or even months ahead in order to cope with imposed restrictions.

“Write a to do list and fill the box in front of the task or goal once you've accomplished it”, Pothier notes. “Keep you living space clean, do an inventory of your resources and discard outdated products so you know what's important to buy when you go outside for shopping”.

© Photo : Benjamin Pothier ICELAND SPACE AGENCY Mission on the Icecap Pothier NASA Suit testing

Exercise! But Not Too Much

The explorer argued that activity is also important, but there is no need to push oneself too hard and blame yourself if you did not exercise thorough the day as it is important “to keep a good mood”.

“Every evening make a quick mental list of the good things you have accomplished today, be it exercising, or fixing the sink or calling a friend or family”, says the researcher who is designated as Mission Commander of a currently postponed Moon Mission simulation.

Recalling his past mission in the HI-SEAS habitat, which purported to resemble living on the moon, Pothier said that during self-isolation he mostly “focused on daily activities and tried to not project myself into the future”.

© Photo : Benjamin Pothier HAB INSIDE LOW DEF

© Photo : Benjamin Pothier Getting back to the Habitat at HISEAS

Start a Hobby (Preferably Alone)

“Self-Isolation is obviously a good time to become better at your hobby, and if your hobby requires you to be outdoors you can still read about it and find free tutorials on the internet so that you become better at it once the confinement as ended”, the researcher maintained. He notes, however, that staying indoors with your family or quarantine partners for a long time can be problematic, as it is important for everyone to find some time for themselves.

“If you live in a small apartment you'll need to be more creative, but give your roommates some time to be alone”, Pothier advised.

© Photo : Benjamin Pothier Sunrise on the helmet of an astronaut at HISEAS Hawaii

Overdo, Not Overeat

In relation to binge-eating, both travelers believe that it is important not to overeat but also to please yourself with treats from time to time.

“Do not deny yourself treats and rewards but make sure you have put the work in to deserve them”, Dee Caffari argues, noting that keeping a busy day schedule can prevent people from raiding the fridge.

The racer, who is no stranger to severe and unpredictable weather conditions, having even been rescued during a storm off northwest Spain, believes that during difficult times it was always important for her to focus on the things she could control and not on the unpredictable ones.

“This gave me clarity and stopped me stressing and using up energy that was not helping my boat go fast”, the sailor noted. “Managing yourself is one of the most important things to do, to enable you to come through difficult situations”.