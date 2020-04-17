Register
15:01 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A coronavirus guidelines banner is displayed by an entrance to Victoria Embankment Gardens in London, during the lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Wednesday, 15 April 2020.

    ‘Antidote to Optimism’: UK COVID-19 Infection Rate ‘Tempering’ Signs that Europe Passing Virus Peak

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (75)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/03/1078980346_0:176:3072:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_c68030b4a54d756acfe7014faac9210b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004171079000912-antidote-to-optimism-uk-covid-19-infection-rate-tempering-signs-that-europe-passing-virus-peak/

    While Europe’s previous COVID-19 hotspots Italy and Spain are taking tentative steps to ease some coronavirus lockdown measures and begin eying life beyond shutdown, the UK’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 13,729, with restrictions on public life in place since 23 March now extended for another three weeks.

    The swift rate at which the number of registered COVID-19 cases is soaring in the UK and the death toll from the respiratory disease in the country is “frightening” other EU states, Rudolf Anschober, Austria’s health minister said at a press conference on 16 April.

    As he praised Austria’s success in slowing the epidemic, armed with a set of graphs, the minister sought to lay out his concerns that new cases in Britain were spiraling “head and shoulders above other nations”, writes the Daily Mail.

    The minister gave a comparison between the COVID-19 situation in the UK and in Austria, presenting a chart that displayed average daily growth in coronavirus infections over a span of ten days.

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK ambulance

    While the equivalent figure for Austria was 1.8 per cent, according to the chart shown by Anschober, the UK daily growth number was glaringly more significant.

    “That's what's frightening a lot of people on a European level at the moment, that's the figure in Britain of 7.5 per cent,” he said.

    The graphs cited by the minister showed the figures for Sweden at 5.7 per cent, 3.7 per cent in France, 3.2 per cent in Spain, 3.0 per cent in Germany, 2.5 per cent in Italy and 2.2 per cent in Switzerland.

    ‘Antidote to Optimism’

    Rudolf Anschober’s concerns about the coronavirus rates in the UK were echoed by Dr Hans Kluge, World Health Organisation director for Europe.

    Speaking during the virtual weekly WHO Europe briefing on Thursday, the official warned that while a number of countries that were previously COVID-19 hotspots, such as Italy and Spain, are starting to register a slowing down in the spread of the disease, the “optimistic signs” observed there do not signify that Europe is out of the woods yet.

    “Of the 10 countries in the region with the highest numbers of cases, there have been optimistic signs in terms of the climbing numbers in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Switzerland in recent weeks. But small positive signals in some countries are tempered by sustained or increased levels of incidents in other countries, including in the UK, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.”

    Kluge said positive coronavirus cases reported in Europe “nearly doubled in 10 days” to reach nearly one million, accounting for around half of all global cases, as he emphasized the following weeks would be critical for Europe.

    “Make no mistake - despite the spring weather, we are in the middle of a storm,” said the official.

    Currently, the UK death toll from COVID-19 stands at 13,729, following a further 861 deaths recorded during 24 hours, the Department of Health reported on Thursday, in a daily increase after a rise of 761 on Wednesday and 778 on Tuesday.

    © REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
    UK police in Brighton

    The latest figures show that the UK has 104, 155 registered cases of the virus according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with 13, 700 deaths from the respiratory disease.

    On Thursday, First Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently recovering from the coronavirus infection, announced that the country was extending its restrictions on public life, in place since 23 March, by at least another three weeks.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves number 10 Downing street in central London after the daily Covid-19 briefing on April 15, 2020. - The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party urged the government today to set out how it plans to end the coronavirus lockdown, both to give people hope and avoid mistakes of the past.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves number 10 Downing street in central London after the daily Covid-19 briefing on April 15, 2020. - The new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party urged the government today to set out how it plans to end the coronavirus lockdown, both to give people hope and avoid "mistakes" of the past.

    The government’s decision followed a meeting with scientists earlier in the day, with Raab acknowledging the rate of COVID-19 infections has not slowed enough to justify lifting the shutdown.

    “Any change to our social-distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus. That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths,” said Raab said at the government’s daily press conference.

     

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (75)
    Tags:
    Austria, Britain, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse