Putin, Macron Discuss Possibility of Organising Video Conference of UNSC Permanent Members - Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed the option of organising a working meeting of the leaders of the United Nations Security Council's permanent states in a videoconference, the press service for the Kremlin reported on Friday.
Putin and Macron have also briefed each other on the COVID-19 response measures being implemented in their respective countries.
"Emmanuel Macron has expressed his gratitude for assistance on French citizens' return home and ensuring conditions for delivering medications and medical equipment to France through the territory of Russia," the Kremlin added.
Putin and Macron have also touched upon the Donbas conflict settlement and have confirmed their commitment to develop bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin added.
Earlier this month, a number of UN Security Council member states requested to convene a closed meeting via videoconferencing which would address the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the UN operations worldwide.
The new virus has infected 2,034,802 people globally and left some 135,163 dead, according to the World Health Organisation's update at 2:00 pm CEST.
All comments
Show new comments (0)