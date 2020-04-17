Register
11:11 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided by U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

    ‘El Chapo to the Rescue’: Drug Kingpin’s daughter, Mexican Cartels Dole Out Coronavirus Aid Packages

    © AP Photo / File
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (73)
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105250/53/1052505383_0:130:2500:1537_1199x675_80_0_0_ea01b1c924b4cc0f7c99cfd8f4a824e2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004171078997060-el-chapo-to-the-rescue-drug-kingpins-daughter-mexican-cartels-dole-out-coronavirus-aid-packages/

    The COVID-19 pandemic has battered Mexico’s economy, with many struggling to make ends meet and the country facing the likelihood of a deep recession.

    Alejandrina Guzman, the daughter of the notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been handing out coronavirus aid packages to impoverished people around Guadalajara amid the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico, reported Reuters.

    Guzman, whose father is serving time in a Colorado prison after being extradited to the United States and found guilty in a US court on drug trafficking charges in 2019, has been using her company, El Chapo 701, to deliver boxes containing essentials such as food, masks, hand soaps and other supplies, dubbed “Chapo’s provisions”.

    Legally selling clothing and alcohol stamped with a likeness of the notorious criminal, the company has been posting photo and video updates on its progress on its Facebook page.

    ​A post on the company’s Facebook page showed Guzman handing out the parcels, while wearing a black facemask with her Father’s image on it. The caption read:

    “We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts.”

    Reuters cites a witness as having visited an “El Chapo 701” warehouse on 16 April, only to see stacks of boxes marked for distribution, with some of the staff wearing facemasks bearing a stenciled image of the drug lord.

    In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan
    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan

    The brand name “El Chapo 701” hails from a 2009 Forbes listing that ranked the drug lord, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, as the 701st richest person in the world.

    Cartels Boost COVID-19 Aid

    As coronavirus cases grow in Mexico, the country’s drug cartels, known for efforts to ingratiate themselves with the poor population, have also joined aid efforts, posting photos on social media of alleged gang members of the Gulf Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel distributing packages with rice, beans, cooking oil and non-perishable foods in cans among the low-income population, reported Mexican news outlet MX Politico.

    The Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly visited eight municipalities in the central state of San Luis Potosi, handing out boxes and plastic bags filled with toilet paper and other goods, bearing stickers with the cartel's Spanish initials which read, “from your friends, COVID-19 contingency support.”

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sings the national anthem before the presentation of a plan to lift the economy out of the coronavirus crisis, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY
    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sings the national anthem before the presentation of a plan to lift the economy out of the coronavirus crisis, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 5, 2020

    Mexico, which currently has 6,297 registered COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 486, according to the Johns Hopkins University, is facing profound recession, with its economy likely to shrink by 7.6 percent in 2020, according to Swiss investment bank UBS, cited by Newsweek.

    The Mexican government has been urged to boost efforts to address the economic fallout from the pandemic, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador facing growing criticism over his government's response to the global crisis and failing to come out with a COVID-19 stimulus package comparable to other Latin American countries, writes Newsweek.

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (73)

    Related:

    El Chapo’s Former Beauty Queen Wife Makes a Comeback to Social Media After Six-Month Absence
    Daughter of Notorious Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Marries Nephew of Other Cartel Leader
    Drug Lord El Chapo Orders to Protect Mexican President After He Shook Hands With His Mother - Report
    Live Updates: Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Tops 600,000
    Tags:
    Mexico, Mexico, COVID-19, coronavirus, drug cartels, Joaquin Guzman, El Chapo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse