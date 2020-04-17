Volvo Assessing Possibility of Reopening Production in Swedish, French Plants - Company

"We are gradually resuming production at the factories, where the transmissions are made, in two cities in Sweden and, possibly, at one of the factories in France. We want to test one of the parts of our industrial system", Eliasson said.
The senior vice president added that production capacity and speed depended on several factors, namely whether the partners were able to provide supplies, changes in the organisation of work amid the coronavirus pandemic and demand for products.
Volvo halted production in its Swedish plants on 23 March in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Volvo’s facilities in China are already running again.
IN late March, the car maker stated that it would temporarily halt production at its European and US facilities in order to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)