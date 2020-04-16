China Will Have to Respond to Hard Questions on COVID-19 Outbreak - UK Foreign Minister

China will have to respond to hard questions on how the coronavirus outbreak happened, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
"There's no doubt: we can't have business as usual after this crisis, and we'll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and about how it could've been stopped earlier", Raab replied when he was asked about a possible future "reckoning" with China.
"There absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive after-the-event review of the lessons, including on the outbreak of the virus... it needs to be driven by the science", Raab added.
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would halt its funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering up on behalf of China the spread of the novel coronavirus. Trump announced a suspension period of 60 to 90 days pending the completion of an investigation of the WHO and China’s actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
