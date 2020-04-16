Epstein’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims Consider Suing Prince Andrew – Report

Last week, Manhattan-based attorney Geoffrey Berman told reporters that the UK's Prince Andrew is refusing to help US investigators in their probe into child sex trafficking as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Several individuals allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein may sue Prince Andrew after they get compensation from the late convicted paedophile’s estate, legal documents seen by The Sun have revealed.

Scores of women, including the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, are reportedly close to concluding a compensation deal with the $640 million estate of the disgraced Wall Street financier, who was friends with the 60-year-old royal.

© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York

Lawyers representing the purported victims, however, said in court paperwork that the deal should not prevent "certain individuals" from escaping any potential liability.

In an email, Roberts’s lawyer David Boies for his part named "Prince Andrew or others to whom our clients were trafficked" among those individuals.

Roberts earlier asserted that Epstein had coerced her into having sex with the Duke of York when she was 17, allegations that Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied.

Boies’ remarks followed Manhattan-based attorney Geoffrey Berman saying last week that the royal is refusing to cooperate with US investigators in their inquiry into child sex trafficking as part of the Epstein case.

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options", Berman told reporters.

He made a similar comment earlier this year, noting that the Duke of York had provided “zero” cooperation with the sex trafficking investigation.

This comes amid the ongoing fallout from Prince Andrew’s “car crash” interview with the BBC in November 2019, when he said, in particular, that he did not regret befriending Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in August of that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The interview was followed by the Duke of York’s announcement that he would step down from public duties for the "foreseeable future", because his association with Epstein had become a “major disruption” to the Royal Family.