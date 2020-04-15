Kiev Refutes Reports on Iran's Proposal to End Probe Into Downing of Ukrainian Jet

"Media reports about Iran's memorandum should be viewed as ... media reports. Negotiations are continuing. We are working to get black boxes. The key for us is to establish justice, pay compensation to families, and ensure accountability in accordance with international law", Kuleba wrote on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Iran sent a memorandum of understanding that would oblige Ukraine and families of the victims of the crash not to pursue judicial action against Tehran in return for compensation and revealing contents of the jet's black boxes.
Last week, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Kiev Larisa Galadza, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 plane could be returned to the country.
The Iranian leadership apologised to the plane crash victims’ countries, including Canada, Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.
