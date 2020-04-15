WHO Chief Says US Was Longstanding Friend of Organisation, Regrets Trump's Decision to Pull Funding

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that he regrets US President Donald Trump's decision to withhold the country's funding for the WHO. The head of the global health body also stressed that the WHO and the US have long been partners and expressed hope that this would be the case in the future.

"The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a hold on funding to the World Health Organization", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief went on to say that the organisation would be assessing the losses from Trump's decision and would "try to fill any gaps" by discussing them with its remaining partners. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also reiterated a sentiment earlier expressed by many countries in the wake of the US move that Washington had chosen a bad time to withdraw its support for the WHO as the world is struggling to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, in light of Trump's decision to suspend funding for the organisation, WHO's envoy on the COVID-19 pandemic, David Nabarro, called for focus on fighting the outbreak right now and to "leave the recriminations till later". He also pointed out that any actions in regard to the WHO affect not just the acting party, but the entire world.

"If in the process you decide you want to declare that you’re going to withdraw funding or make other comments about the WHO, remember this is not just the WHO, this is the whole public health community that is involved right now and every single person in the world is a public health worker now, everybody is taking responsibility, everybody is sacrificing, everybody is involved", Nabarro said.

