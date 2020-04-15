Kremlin on US Suspension of WHO Funding: G20 Supports WHO's Coronavirus Response

"In this case, we can recap March 26, the urgent summit of G20 leaders. G20 presidents held a summit, after which they adopted a coordinated statement, called 'Statement on COVID-19.' It says that the G20 and the WHO are firmly committed to do everything possible to overcome the pandemic", Peskov told reporters.
The statement says that G20 leaders fully support the WHO's effort and intend to bolster its authority on coordinating the coronavirus response, the Kremlin spokesman noted.
"We see that G20 presidents, including Russian Federation President [Vladimir] Putin, rest hopes on the WHO, regarding further effort on analysing the experience on this pandemic, we see that they support the WHO effort. This is our position in Moscow", Peskov added.
In the meantime, Brussels has also addressed Trump's move.
"Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.
The US president announced his decision to suspend funding for the WHO on Tuesday, claiming that the organisation had impeded Washington's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also criticised the WHO for being "China-centric" and promised a "very thorough" investigation that will be conducted in the next 60 to 90 days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)