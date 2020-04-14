Register
18:35 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A student takes online classes at home using the Zoom APP

    Cyber-Attacks and Trust Issues: Challenges People Face During Online Negotiations Amid Pandemic

    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/72/1078837233_0:60:3019:1758_1200x675_80_0_0_cc5df593f25a26cfc21058f92b609497.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004141078948913-cyber-attacks-and-issue-of-trust-challenges-people-face-during-online-negotiations-amid-pandemic/

    Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has confined most of the world to spending all day, every day within four walls, life - while drastically changed - goes on due to technological progress. Work, education, shopping, meetings with relatives, and parties with friends – it seems everything has become digital.

    Businessmen and politicians spend long hours and even days in negotiations - a luxury they can’t afford right now. Like the rest of us, they have had to go digital. But how safe and successful will these online meetings be? Sputnik spoke with security experts to understand how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the negotiation process.

    New Paradigm & Strong Encryption

    Millions of people worldwide are working from home now. According to Gary Miliefsky, a renowned cybersecurity expert, the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a massive trend of remote office working, which will "strain the fabric of the Internet itself".

    "This will test our patience with technology, our ability to shift quickly into a new paradigm and our willingness to finally embrace strong encryption, without backdoors – so government officials can have secure communications amongst themselves and other nation states during global crisis”.

    Mr Miliefsky also predicted high demand for management security service providers, cloud offerings, and software as a service providers.

    "Shifting to online meetings, online summits and online gatherings only shifts the cyber attackers’ vectors and does not weaken their capabilities. In fact, I predict that ‘thin client’ computing such as Desktop as a Service will become the norm – a requirement for businesses of all sizes. The Software as a Service (SaaS) industry will flourish and the Amazon AWZ, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure cloud offerings, among others as well as MSSPs will see an incredible boom in business starting in April 2020 and beyond".

    Cyber-Attacks With Unpredictable Consequences

    There has been a rise in cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with hackers preying on everything from unsavvy users, to weak IT systems. Government departments and embassies are protected by intelligence agencies, but officials and diplomats could be at risk if they communicate from a private place, said Pierluigi Paganini, chief technical officer at Cybaze and a member of ENISA (European Union Agency for Cybersecurity).

    "Even if best practices are implemented and adopted, we cannot exclude that threat actors could exploit zero-day vulnerabilities in communications systems to eavesdrop on communications. It is essential that communications systems and tools that could be used for smart-working, like VPN clients, are up to date. Diplomats are humans, they have a family, and are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, several security firms have reported numerous coronavirus-themed attacks carried out by nation-state actors. To violate the digital kingdom of these people, it is sufficient with a simple spam message that uses a weaponised document that pretends to provide updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and on measures of prevention”.

    Paganini stressed that cyber-attacks on diplomats could have unpredictable consequences.

    "These are days of intense diplomatic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak, governments are discussing the safety of populations, economic measures to avoid crises and other sensitive topics. The leak of communications between government representatives could have a dramatic impact on public opinion and could exasperate existing tensions between states in any area of the globe. And let me say that rogue governments could benefit from this situation".

    Best Tools for Communication

    Kevin Curran, professor of cybersecurity at the Department of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment at Ulster University, Northern Ireland, says governments should be careful when conducting business via messaging systems, noting that emails, apart from the secure end-to-end encrypted service ProtonMail developed by CERN, are notoriously insecure.

    "If using messaging, the more secure apps are Signal and Telegram. These are built on solid open source strong encryption. Although it is worth noting that Telegram’s server side is not open source. Signal has an interesting feature called Screen Security offered in its privacy settings which will block other apps on a phone from taking screenshots of chats on Signal. Currently, WhatsApp is Facebook’s only service which uses end-to-end encryption as standard, while Facebook itself has it as an option and Instagram does not offer it at all".

    Professor Curran noted that although end-to-end encryption ensures that no one will access the content of correspondence, one can tighten security to be certain that one is speaking with the right person.

    "There is a type of man in the middle attack where an attacker has the SIM card of your friend so you are not actually speaking to your friend. To prevent this SIM card attack, you can go into settings and turn on the "Show Security Notifications" setting. Then if you can arrange a face-to-face meeting with that WhatsApp friend, you can scan a QR code so that all future conversations can only take place when the SIM card in that phone is actually in the other person’s phone".

    No Human Touch, No Trust

    A huge number of books have been written on how to conduct negotiations, with experts outlining techniques to understand interlocutors and win their trust in order to come to an agreement. Fernando Bruccoleri, a tech entrepreneur from Uruguay, contends that although there are numerous ways to communicate during the pandemic, this is still not enough to conduct negotiations, as they require direct contact.

    "Definitely a negotiation is not the same without physical presence, without our expressions, without our communication habits. Face-to-face is important in order to build trust. Diplomacy is a delicate job, it requires a permanent movement, cordiality, personal greetings. Something that is currently impossible to do due to the pandemic".
    Tags:
    cyber attacks, backdoor encryption access, encryption, VPN, business negotiations, diplomacy, life under COVID-19 quarantine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse