'Special Moment in Life': Survival Expert Bear Grylls Reminisces on His Adventure With India's Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): The "Frank and Freewheeling journey" of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and survival expert Bear Grylls on a special episode of Man vs Wild has officially become the world’s most trending televised event with a record of 3.6 billion impressions.

Survival expert and popular television host of Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls has shared a throwback picture with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the episode in which the two showcased survival strategies in India.

Modi, who has millions of followers on social media, appeared in the Discovery Channel series with famed British survival instructor Edward Michael Grylls in 2019 and the episode was broadcast in 180 countries.

Calling it a special moment of his life, Grylls shared the picture of the two laughing together in the middle of a river in pouring rain in an Indian rainforest.

TBT freer days - here with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi - laughing together in the middle of river in the pouring rain in a spectacular Indian rainforest. Special moment in my life. #nevergiveup #survival #adventure #modi #india #gratitude https://t.co/AkkILjdXi6 pic.twitter.com/FOlDHrudOf

— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) April 14, 2020

Modi made an unusual appearance on the show, making it highly popular with record viewership. The episode was shot in the mountainous Indian state of Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park. From crossing a river in a makeshift raft to learning to make a spear and Modi sharing stories from his past, the episode gained popularity all over the world.

Showcasing this alternative side of Modi’s personality, the episode garnered a whopping 3.6 billion impressions in a two-week run. The episode was the world's most-trending televised event, Grylls had said in a Twitter post.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

The Discovery Channel had issued a statement saying that the episode featuring the two would be a "frank and freewheeling journey".