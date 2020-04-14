Oil Prices Fall 8% Despite Major Oil Producers Reaching Agreement on Oil Production Cuts

US West Texas Intermediate futures were 7.97 percent lower on Monday, settling at $26.08 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 3.1 percent to $33.05 per barrel, CNBC News reported.
Two of Wall Street's main stock indexes - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 - also fell about 1 percent each at the end of Monday's trading, despite OPEC+ signing a landmark deal on oil production cuts.
On Sunday, OPEC+ countries, as well as oil producers from the wider G20 group of nations such as the United States, Brazil, and Canada, reached a new agreement, expressing a commitment to reduce crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Thereafter, according to the agreement, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020 and by 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 until April 2022.
