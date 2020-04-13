Kremlin Says OPEC+ Deal Helped Avert Chaos on Oil Market

A new OPEC+ deal has helped to avert "chaos" on oil markets and sustain crude prices on more or less stabilised levels, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We should evaluate this [deal] in the long-term perspective [...], but it goes without saying that this deal will help to prevent oil prices from diving sharply", Peskov said.
The president's spokesman further noted the new deal showed that OPEC+ countries, as well as other oil-producing states, are capable of reaching a consensus "for the sake of stabilising energy markets". Peskov added that the situation on crude markets and efforts to stabilise them had been one of the key topics in discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump. The spokesman said that the US and Russia have a shared interest preserving crude prices at a certain level.
"The presidents have long, honest, constructive, and, as we can now see, also effective talks. As we can see the [new OPEC+] deal was struck", Peskov said.
