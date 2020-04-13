Global Oil Production Will See 20 Mln Bpd Drop Due to OPEC+ Deal - Azerbaijani Energy Ministry

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, global oil output will drop by 20 million barrels per day as a result of the OPEC+ agreement and plans of many producers outside the organisation.
"The agreement, reached at the 10th meeting of OPEC+ ministers, is historic for oil producers, consumers, and the global economy in general. For the first time ever, a two-year decision with significant production cuts was reached in this format, which met global support. These OPEC+ steps support the energy market in several ways. First of all, all the obstacles to the implementation of the decision on production cuts will be removed on 1 May".
"Secondly, the importance of this decision is not limited by the 9.7 million barrels per day production cut in May-June by OPEC+. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE will not produce the 2.7 million barrels per day, planned for April", ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva said.
She also noted that the US, Canada, Norway, and Brazil would voluntarily reduce their production by 4-5 million barrels per day due to the agreement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)