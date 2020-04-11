Twitter is Down, Users Cite Ongoing Data-Sharing Settings Update

Users from across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia have been reporting problems when trying to access Twitter on Saturday. Some suggest that the troubles with the social network could have something to do with a new data-sharing settings update.
Because twitter doesn’t really want you to know what’s going on with the news data-sharing settings. Don’t write these off as coincidence. Big corporate will do what éter they can to keep you ignorant. pic.twitter.com/x8E36z4aCE— Chuckie Bandz (@AWrite2Freedom) April 11, 2020
I've refused to click "agree" on the new data sharing policy so Twitter is repeatedly showing me that message intermittently... & shutting me out of my feed. Still not going to click "accept" though : )— Julie Smith (@Juliasnz) April 11, 2020
The new data-sharing settings seem to have incorporated sharing some non-public users' data with "our partners". The settings only apply in the specific regions and for specific partners, Twitter Help Centre said. The users' ability to control mobile app advertising measurements has been removed.
oooh@derspiegel's app gives you a default-off toggle before loading embedded tweets, and that your data will go to Twitter under whatever Twitter's terms are if you switch it on— movid—19 🏳️🌈🇪🇺 (@nevali) April 11, 2020
(this is all in-place whilst reading the article) pic.twitter.com/tYaRAfeDT6
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)