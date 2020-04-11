Moscow, Washington Agree to Create Working Group on Space

"In practical terms, the composition of the group has not yet been agreed on. We are at the stage of coordinating the agenda, that is, the topics based on which the work will be carried on," Ryabkov said.
"I can say that the immediate task is to agree on the agenda, after that a lot will become clear. But in any case, it’s a matter of weeks and months in the worst case, that is, it is the nearest foreseeable future. We would like to hear from the Americans a concrete reaction to those ideas and considerations on the agenda that we have recently passed on to them," Ryabkov noted.
In January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and US Acting Undersecretary of State Christopher Ford held talks on strategic stability in Vienna. Back then, Ford said that it was possible that Moscow and Washington could launch a dialogue on space and create a working group.
