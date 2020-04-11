Register
14:21 GMT11 April 2020
    In this image taken on 13 June 2019, small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland

    Trump’s Dream Island Greenland is Corona Free Now

    © AP Photo / Sandy Virgo
    Coronavirus has taken lives of more than 100,000 people around the world so far, penetrating into almost every corner of our planet. However, some parts of the world have managed to prevent the active spread of the virus with the help of strict quarantine measures.

    On 11 April, there was no active cases of coronavirus recorded in Greenland, an autonomous territory under the Danish crown which Donald Trump had hoped to acquire. Eleven people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have since recovered and no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the territory so far, according to the national medical office in Denmark, as cited by Inquisitr. However, some test results are still reportedly pending in the island, which is home to approximately 57,000 people.

    According to an earlier report by EUobserver, all the previous cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, which has been closed for some time now for people to enter or leave without a special permit. The island has imposed strict travel restrictions around the territory, with some movement only allowed between small cities and villages.

    “On Friday it will be two weeks that we have been careful and still nobody here shows any signs of illness. If nobody is infected, I think it will be sensible to allow a more relaxed way of being together here in Saattut, but I don't know what the plan is. Perhaps they will relax the rules after Easter,” Apollo Mathiassen, a local fisherman from Saattut village, told EUobserver.
    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
    © AP Photo / Rene Schutze/Polfoto
    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

    Meanwhile, more than 6,000 cases of infection have been recorded in the Kingdom of Denmark, according to the data provided by Johns Hopkins University on 11 April, and 247 citizens have died from COVID-19 so far. Greenland had long retained a colonial status within Denmark, but in 1979 it was granted self-rule over its internal affairs, with Copenhagen preserving responsibility over the island’s foreign and military affairs, as well as constitutional issues.

    Greenland caught the eye of US president Donald Trump, who thought it might make a great addition to the US. Last August, a number of media reports suggested that Trump was mulling the possibility of buying the world’s largest island. The president later confirmed that he had a “strategic” interest in Greenland’s acquisition, but did not find the issue pressing at that time.

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    ‘Time is Right’: Greenland MP Explains Why Arctic Island Should Take Closer Look at Trump’s Offer to Buy It
    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded by calling the idea of selling the autonomous island to the United States “absurd” and arguing that Greenland was “not for sale”, which prompted Donald Trump to cancel his long-planned visit to Copenhagen in September 2019. He also called the Danish prime minister “nasty” after the dismissal of his potential offer. The two NATO allies still managed to make up shortly after the Greenland scandal and discuss more pressing issues on the phone. However, Trump’s visit to Denmark never took place in the end.  

    Votre message a été envoyé!
