Russia Will Cut Space Launch Prices by 30% in Response to Elon Musk's Predatory Pricing Policy

Russia will slash the price of its space launch services by 30 percent to counter what it sees as dumping by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the head of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said Friday.
"Our pricing policy is our response to the dumping policy of US companies that are funded from the budget," Rogozin said in his report to President Putin.
Rogozin estimated that space launches cost NASA 1.5 to 4 times more than what SpaceX charges its customers, which is roughly $60 million per launch.
"To increase our share in the global market we are considering cutting the launch price by more than 30 percent by reducing non-manufacturing costs and increasing the operational efficiency of our factories," Rogozin explained.
