Over 30 Nations Ask Russia to Deliver Artificial Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Official

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Over 30 countries have asked Russia to provide artificial lung ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov said on Friday.

"We want to use this situation for entering international markets. We believe we have everything to concentrate our effort and potential, not only on artificial lung ventilators, but on other complex medical equipment as well, and to create a special programme by the end of the year. The Industry Ministry and other ministries, including the Economic Development Ministry, and the Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency are ready to help ... Over 30 countries currently ask the Russian Federation to deliver this equipment," Bocharov told reporters.

Russia's trade ministry previously stated that the nation will produce 500 coronavirus ventilators in April, 2,500 in May and 3,000 in June.

In addition, trade an industry minister Denis Manturov stated that Russia is planning to boost lung ventilator production to 1,500 per month by next week.

The global coronavirus pandemic that originated in China in December has swept across the globe and infected 1,605,548 people worldwide, causing 95,758 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University as of 10 April, 11:41 am.