Video of Turkish Cargo Planes Loaded with Medical Supplies for United Kingdom Emerges Online

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey for providing the assistance during the pandemic. The medical supplies are expected to arrive in the UK on Saturday.

A video of Turkish military cargo planes being loaded with medical supplies bound for the United Kingdom has been shared by Anadolu news agency.

The medical aid is being sent as the United Kingdom is struggling with the coronavirus crisis; 65,872 people in the UK were infected as of 10 April, 9:19 am, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed that the airplanes had left Etimesgut airport in Ankara to deliver the aid, which consists of masks and protective clothing.

Turkey previously dispatched aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia as well as Spain and Italy.