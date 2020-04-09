Ex-SS Member Oberlander Complicit in WWII Killing of 27,000 People - Russian Investigators

"It was determined that the interpreter of sondercommando SS-10a Helmut Oberlander was complicit in this crime," the investigators said.
According to the investigators, a Sonderkommando, Nazi security police and intelligence agents took no fewer than 27,000 people to a small village in the region under the pretext of resettlement and shot them.
In February, Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) said it was considering ex-Nazi Helmut Oberlander’s request to dismiss his deportation case over lack of jurisdiction.
The Canadian government began trying to strip Ukrainian-born Oberlander of his Canadian citizenship in 1995, citing the fact that he failed to disclose his links to the death squads. This led to a lengthy legal battle. The former Nazi was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time in 2017 and Canada’s Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.
