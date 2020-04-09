Russia to Send 24 Troops and 5 Vehicles to Bosnia and Herzegovina to Help Fight Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will send 24 military personnel and equipment to Bosnia and Herzegovina to help fight the coronavirus, the country's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Three flights on Thursday will deliver the aid, the ministry said. The first plane has already landed at Banja Luka international airport and was welcomed by Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, President of the Republika Srpska Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković and Russian ambassador in Bosnia and Herzegovina Pyotr Ivantsov.

The request for aid came from Republika Srpska, one of the political entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earlier this month, Russia sent 11 flights to Serbia to deliver medical equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists there.

Prior to that, Russia provided assistance to Italy: apart from sending its doctors and virologists there, it sent tens of thousands of respirators, surgical masks and bandages.

MORE TO FOLLOW