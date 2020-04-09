Charter Flight With Evacuated US Citizens on Board Leaves Moscow – US Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The charter flight with US citizens, who are being evacuated from Russia over the COVID-19 pandemic, has left Moscow, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Russia Rebecca Ross said on Thursday.

"The US Embassy announces our special repatriation charter flight has left Moscow. We thank everyone who helped our fellow citizens go home during this complicated time. We wish all travellers a safe journey, and a happy, healthy reunion with family and friends," Ross wrote on her Twitter page.

According to earlier remarks of Ross, the US Department of State will organize several charter flights to ensure the evacuation of US citizens from Russia amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Russia's coronavirus response center said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 8,672, with 63 fatalities and 580 recoveries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.