US Ambassador to South Korea Discussing Plans to Resign - Reports

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said that he does not plan to stay on further than the US presidential elections in November, according to Reuters.

According to reports, Ambassador Harris will not stay on regardless of whether or not President Donald Trump wins another term.

There has been no immediate respond from either the US State Department or the US Embassy in Seoul.

Harry Harris is a 40-year veteran of the US Navy who took the post of ambassador in Seoul in 2018 after Trump appointed him.

Before being named ambassador, Harry B. Harris, Jr. was the admiral in charge of the US Navy's Indo-Pacific Command.