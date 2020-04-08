Register
14:24 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020

    ‘Now Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding’: WHO Europe Responds to Trump’s Pledge to Pull the Plug

    © AFP 2020 / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (145)
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/93/1078879324_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_40db0e977c60fc42ac334936d786fbd2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004081078881239-now-not-the-time-to-cut-back-on-funding-who-europe-responds-to-trumps-pledge-to-pull-the-plug/

    On Tuesday, Donald Trump lashed out at the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, accusing the WHO of being “China-centric” despite receiving much of its funding from Washington.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s European branch has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw his country’s funding over what the American president calls the organisation's botched response to the coronavirus outbreak and its cooperation with China.

    The WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge pointed out on Wednesday that the world is currently in “an acute phase of the pandemic”, which is why “now is not the time to cut back on funding”.

    He was echoed by Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who underscored that the organisation’s collaboration with China adds to forming an understanding of the COVID-19 crisis.

    “It was absolutely critical in the early part of this outbreak to have full access to everything possible, to get on the ground and work with the Chinese to understand this. This is what we did with every other hard-hit country like Spain and had nothing to do with China specifically”, Aylward noted.

    UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, for his part, also rejected Trump’s criticism of the WHO, giving kudos to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his "tremendous work”.

    “For the Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] it is clear that the WHO, under the leadership of Dr Tedros, has done tremendous work on COVID-19 in supporting countries with millions of pieces of equipment being shipped out, on helping countries with training, on providing global guidelines. The WHO is showing the strength of the international health system”, Dujarric stressed.

    Trump Mulls Cutting Funds to WHO Over Its Alleged China Bias

    The remarks come a day after Trump told reporters that Washington is considering putting on hold money “spent to the WHO”.

    “They’ve been wrong about a lot of things ... they seem to be China-centric ... we’re going to look into that", Trump said, referring to the WHO and echoing his comments on his Twitter page earlier on Tuesday.

    “The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look”, he tweeted.

    This followed Trump pointing the finger at the WHO over its "favouritism" towards China after the organisation had applauded Beijing’s coronavirus-related practices, which have apparently resulted in the reduction of the number of new local infections to zero.

    POTUS also accused the WHO of "siding" with China, referring to Beijing’s alleged attempts to tone down the scale of the outbreak domestically.

    In another development on Tuesday, Trump told journalists that the US might be getting to the top of the "curve" of the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke after the coronavirus death toll in the US increased by 1,736 on Tuesday evening, setting the record for the most coronavirus fatalities in the country in a single day.

    According to the WHO’s latest estimates, there are 333,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, with 9,599 deaths.

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (145)

    Related:

    Former Top Global Officials Urge Trump to Ease Sanctions on Tehran During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold COVID-19 Press Briefing in Washington - Video
    Biden Urges Trump to Move Quickly, Prioritise Workers in Fight Against Coronavirus
    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Briefing at White House - Video
    Tags:
    China, outbreak, COVID-19, funding, World Health Organization, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse