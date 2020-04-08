Register
11:37 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Persons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016

    Iran Won’t Agree to OPEC+ Meeting Unless Outcome Is Known - Report

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104840/56/1048405674_0:287:5262:3246_1200x675_80_0_0_123241a5e1b6b2110e872df8b4ba0bd3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004081078878869-iran-wont-agree-to-opec-meeting-unless-outcome-is-known---report/

    An OPEC+ video conference is slated for Thursday, with President Trump having earlier asserted that Washington is not completely ruling out cutting US oil production. The new talks are hoped to reverse the current state of affairs in the oil industry, which saw fuel prices take a nosedive in March.

    Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said his country is against holding any OPEC+ meeting unless there is a clear proposal and projected outcome from such talks for the oil market, as follows from a letter sent to OPEC and seen by Reuters.

    "The vague circumstances around which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial (meeting) is being organised is of grave concern to me", Zanganeh wrote in the letter dated 7 April and directed to the Algerian oil minister, the current OPEC president.

    OPEC+ is due to hold a video conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. GMT. This comes after US President Donald Trump stated he does not rule out that if necessary, the US may reduce oil production after a potential move by OPEC+ to likewise cut rates.

    He also tweeted last Thursday that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to agree to cut oil output by 10-15 million barrels per day during an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for 9 April.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, stated last week that oil production could be cut by approximately 10 million barrels per day, adding that Moscow seeks long-term stability in the oil market, is set to continue to work with its Saudi Arabian partners, and engage in constructive negotiations. The Kremlin on Sunday said that Russia never supported the idea of abandoning the OPEC+ oil output cut deal.

    The main participants in the OPEC+ group reportedly support the idea of meeting on 9 April to discuss cutting oil production, a month after the previous talks failed.

    Earlier in March, OPEC+ talks over the suggested need to further slash oil production amid the coronavirus flare-ups and related oil crisis, fell through.

    On 6 March, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak rejected an ultimatum at the OPEC+ meeting to join in a collective production cut, stressing that the countries were free to pump-at-will beginning at the end of March.

    At the time, Russia called for leaving output cuts at previously agreed upon levels, while Saudi Arabia and its allies suggested that additional cuts be made.

    Oil prices suffered their worst decline in decades in March after no consensus was reached on output cuts amid the raging COVID-19 crunch.

    Related:

    Iraqi Oil Minister Optimistic That OPEC+ Countries Will Reach Deal at Upcoming Meeting
    Trump Considers Slashing US Oil Production After OPEC+ Meeting
    Maduro Says Possible to Find Solutions on Oil Market Stabilisation at OPEC+ Meeting
    Tags:
    oil prices, OPEC, Oil Industry, market, oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse