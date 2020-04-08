Register
08:13 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Hanuman

    Brazil Cites Mythological Figure to Thank India for Supplying 'Game Changer' Drug Against COVID-19

    © CC BY 2.0 / Jnzl's Photos / Bronze Hanuman, Asian Civilisations Museum
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107196/58/1071965802_0:398:2299:1691_1200x675_80_0_0_f40963828fb6e98a6ab9c6a932244a93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004081078874289-brazil-cites-mythological-figure-to-thank-india-for-supplying-game-changer-drug-against-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While celebrating the birthday of Lord Hanuman on Wednesday, Hindus are worshipping the god considered as a “saviour from crisis (Sankat Mochan)”. They are praying to the Hanuman (Monkey God) to help the world get through tough times and protect lives from the pandemic.

    A day after India lifted an export ban on anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has penned a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Brazilian president cited the mythological character Hanuman (Monkey god), whose birthday Hindus are celebrating on Wednesday, while expressing gratitude to India for the gesture. 

    “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimaeus, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all people", an extract from the letter from Brazilian President Bolsanaro to Prime Minister Modi reads.

    Hanuman – son of the air – is a character from Hindu mythology, Ramayan. Hindus celebrate his birthday as per the Hindu calendar during the full moon in April. With #HanumanJayanti trending on Twitter, people are praying to him to save lives from the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

    Brazil was one of 30 countries that sought supplies of hydroxychloroquine to save lives infected with the coronavirus. After receiving requests from countries including the US, India — the largest producer of the drug — lifted the ban and agreed to supply hydroxichloroquine to countries affected by the pandemic.

    Latin America's largest country has registered a massive rise in COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the latest figures, the country has 13,717 infected persons, while death toll rose to 686. 

    US President Donald Trump also reversed his tone for India on Tuesday, a day after he threatened of sanctions if New Delhi did not supply the anti-malarial drug to America, which is now one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Amid controversy over the drug's side effects, Trump has claimed the combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin is "pretty amazing" and saving lives.

     

    Related:

    India's Main Opposition Party Chief Suggests PM Modi Curb Foreign Trips, Cut Media Ad Spending
    Now Taste the Virus: India’s Obsession With Sweets Turns Coronavirus Into One
    India Continues Using Zoom for Official Video Conferences Despite Privacy Concerns
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US President, malaria, coronavirus, COVID-19, life under COVID-19 quarantine, Brazil, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse