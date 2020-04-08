Aircraft With Russian Nationals on Board Leaves New York for Moscow - Reports

Foreigners are trying to leave the United States since the country became a centre of the coronavirus pandemic, with around 400,000 infected, and almost 13,000 dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.

An aircraft with Russian nationals on board has left JFK Airport in New York for Moscow, according to flight monitoring service flightradar24.com.

The news comes after the country resumed flights on Monday to bring Russian citizens home from abroad.

On 4 April Russia suspended international flights to bring citizens back home, due to the situation with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On Friday, one such Aeroflot flight from New York to Moscow was cancelled. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier announced that about 2,000 Russians, who planned to return home, remain in the United States.