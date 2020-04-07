Register
06:09 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban

    'Daesh is Today’s Werwolf' – Eyewitness About Nazi Militia in 1945

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archive / 9 March 1945: Goebbels awards a 16-year-old Hitler Youth, Willi Hübner, the Iron Cross for the defence of Lauban
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107885/40/1078854096_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_7c0d24fb873bb210d9d491188d2989c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004071078854155-daesh-is-todays-werwolf--eyewitness-to-nazi-militia-in-1945/

    On 1 April 1945, an SS officer announced the founding of the militia Werwolf to schoolchildren in Altenberg located in the Ore Mountains. The youngsters had earlier been obliged to do military service.

    “My schoolmates and I were victims of abuse", Christoph Adam said about the last days of the war. Werwolf was aimed at spreading terror and this had certain consequences.

    In the spring of 1945, Christoph Adam was 15. Together with his parents and three-year-old brother, he had experienced the horrors of the bombing of Dresden by the American and British Air Force.

    They fled their hometown and eventually settled in Altenberg. It was there that Adam experienced the last days of World War II and witnessed the final Nazi horrors and the arrival of Soviet troops in May.

    Child Soldiers for the Fuhrer

    Earlier in March of that year, after fleeing Dresden young Adam started “regularly” attending school in Altenberg. On Sunday, 25 March 1945, a special ceremony took place at school – the admission of teenagers to the ranks of the Wehrmacht.

    “From that moment, schoolchildren became soldiers", 90-year-old Adam told Sputnik. The retired geologist now lives in Dresden, his hometown.

    Shooting Lessons and Digging Trenches

    According to Adam, 75 years ago, that “initiation” had a major impact on young people:

    “For us schoolchildren, this meant three hours of school in the mornings and target practice in the afternoons. At the same time, we trained with live ammunition – there was no blank ammunition. And with each shot we felt a powerful recoil – we, feeble boys".

    In addition, they dug trenches north of the highway, between the station and the Hirschsprung area. Sometimes fighters flew over and fired at them:

    “Those must have been English strike fighters. They were flying low above the forest west of the Altenberg station, firing everywhere". The teenagers were literally in the open field; there were only a few trees and shrubs that protected the kids during raids, which were totally unexpected, since there were no longer anti-raid sirens.

    It was Easter and Easter vacation was actually supposed to last until 4 April, but not for the young soldiers. Nevertheless, Adam “went away” for a few days to visit his friends in Glashütte and on Good Friday, 30 March, he even went to a church service with his mother and grandmother at the old church in Pinge, the mining area on the outskirts of town. 

    According to him, it was his first Holy Supper after confirmation. On Easter Sunday, Adam’s father arrived in Altenberg. He had been clearing the rubble in Dresden.

    Werwolf Militia Announcement

    According to Christoph Adam, on Easter Sunday, 1 April, the founding of Werwolf was announced in the town. On Monday during Holy Week there had been four pre-alarms, and the next day his father had to sign up for a people’s militia in Dresden.

    On 4 April, a “military operation” started for young Adam; in fact, it was service in the Hitler Jugend, but only with target practice. However, when possible, he tried to “escape” from the training because after his father left he became the “breadwinner” and had to take care of his mother and younger brother.

    Christoph Adam has never forgotten the day Werwolf was announced because on that day, a senior SS officer, Harry Schmidt, arrived in Altenberg from Berlin.

    That officer confirmed that all local high school students were obliged to do military service. He also announced at a closed meeting that, according to special order, the teenagers had been assigned to a motorcycle detachment.

    According to Adam, the other class was sent to Bohemia, and he never heard from them again. “Many probably died", he said.

    Complete Mess

    “We were still kids and didn’t really understand anything", he recalls. “It was a complete mess, we had to rely on signs and what adults told us. We didn’t have radios, and we didn’t know what was happening at the front line, where Soviet troops were advancing; we didn’t understand what Werwolf was. We were told to believe in the Third Reich until the end and hold on. We were blinded".

    Like Daesh

    Adam had no idea what Werwolf was. That was a Nazi organisation aimed at engaging in terrorism during and after the war – just like Daesh* today. In other words, Werwolf members were supposed to help the Wehrmacht and engage in underground subversive operations.

    “We, young people, were also supposed to take part in this. But many volunteered, because they were blinded and new only what they had told us. Just as now young people join the Islamic State [Daesh] and carry out terrorist attacks, thinking they are doing good. Back then, many young people were blinded and brainwashed. That was the instrumentalisation of children - that was abuse", Adam believes.

    Ignorant of the Looming End of the War

    After all, young people didn’t understand the situation: “We didn’t know anything about the causes of the war; they had lied to us from the very beginning. You don’t understand much as a child, and, of course, parents didn’t dare to tell us what was really happening, otherwise, they would have ended up in a concentration camp. There was unimaginable pressure". 

    "We believed all the propaganda nonsense, such as a miracle weapon; while General Field Marshal Schörner had already escaped, deserted". Ferdinand Schörner, the last Wehrmacht commander, was also responsible for the retreat in Eastern Germany.

    One of Adam’s friends said that Schörner had ordered a plane to Zinnwald and simply fled from the advancing Red Army, while many soldiers were still deployed in the woods having no idea about the approaching end of the war.

    Terror in Altenberg

    Werwolf continued operating in May when the war had already ended, Christoph Adam recalls.

    On 9 May, the son of the burgermeister, Johann Hielscher, hid three anti-tank missiles. By that time, the Russians had long entered Altenberg, peacefully and without any resistance, although the burgermeister had made an incendiary Goebbels-style speech a few days earlier, announcing that the Führer had died a heroic death, and the Wehrmacht would continue fighting for Berlin, “and whoever dared wave the white flag would be hanged".

    He was still spreading hatred and fear among his fellow citizens. Even in the very last days of the war there were young people who voluntarily joined the Wehrmacht.

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Kuleshov
    Former Waffen-SS Legionnaire: Collaboration With Nazis Was ‘Mistake’
    As a result, it turned out that after the armistice, the burgermeister's son shot a Red Army tank by the town of Kahleberg, southwest of Altenberg, after which he was killed with minesweeper's shovels.

    But that was not the end: Altenberg was destined to turn into ashes, Adam recalls. “Red Army soldiers went from house to house, urging people to go into the woods for a day or two". After that, the city, with its 142 houses, was doused with gasoline, burned, and then fired at from cannons. As a result, nothing but rubble was left of Altenberg.

    “If the burgermeister's son had not committed that attack, Altenberg with its beautiful little houses would still be standing, like before the war", Adam believes.

    Christoph Adam has never again picked up a gun since the end of the war in 1945. Now he is actively involved in educational activities, telling today’s young people about the horrors of war, so that they never happen again.

    *Daesh [the Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL] - a terrorist organisation banned in a number of countries, including Russia and Germany

    Tags:
    Red Army, Germany, militia, WWII, Nazi, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse