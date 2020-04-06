Russia to Allocate $1 Million to WHO in 2020 to Fight COVID-19

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated on Monday that most specialists believe that the coronavirus appeared naturally and not as a result of some experiment.

Russia’s Prime Minister Sergei Mishustin issued an order on Monday saying that the country will allocate one million dollars to the World Health Organisation to fight the COVDI-19 pandemic.

"I order to allocate up to $1 million in budget assignations from the federal budget in 2020 as a nonrecurrent voluntary payment to the WHO to fight the coronavirus infection", the decree reads.

Earlier in the day, Russian pharma company Gemerium registered a new coronavirus test to identify the coronavirus disease.

The country has managed to prevent explosive growth of the coronavirus so far, but there are at least 6,343 infected in Russia, and the death toll has now reached 47.

