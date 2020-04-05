Former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril Dies From Coronavirus - Reports

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya currently stands at 18, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Libya's former Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril has died from coronavirus, the television channel Al Arabiya reported.

According to the report, the politician who led one of the largest political parties in Libya, the National Forces Alliance, had been in the hospital since 27 March. He was connected to a ventilator.

Jibril served as the interim Prime Minister of Libya for seven and a half months (5 March 2011 – 22 November 2011) during the Libyan Civil War, chairing the executive board of the National Transitional Council from 5 March to 23 October 2011. The National Transitional Council was dissolved in 2012 as power was passed to the newly-established General National Congress.

The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the one million threshold and the death toll is close to 63,000, according to the Sunday update from the World Health Organisation.