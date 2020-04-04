People Take Part in Self-Isolated Virtual Run For 'Golden Toilet Paper Roll' Award - Video

Though it may be difficult to overcome the stress of self-isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, people are keeping their chins up and trying different ways to entertain themselves.

More than 1,500 professional and amateur runners are taking part in a live-stream virtual race to win a 'Golden Toilet Paper Roll'.

The run, organised by Personal Peak Endurance Coaching and Take Roots Consulting in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, stipulated a 6.7 kilometre run every hour on the hour until the last runner is left standing.

According to the most recent official data provided bu the World Health Organisation, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 976,249 as of Friday, while the number of fatalities reached 50,489.