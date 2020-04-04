Russia's S7 Airlines Suspends Repatriation Flights from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - S7, a member of the OneWorld alliance of carriers and one of Russia's largest airlines, announced on Saturday it would suspend evacuation flights to bring Russian nationals from Thailand, Vietnam and Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The [Russian COVID-19] response centre has decided to temporarily limit all international air traffic. In this regard, effective April 4, S7 Airlines has to temporarily suspend flights for bringing travellers back from Thailand, Vietnam and Japan," the company said in a press release.

Passengers waiting to depart for Russia are requested to fill out a special form on the e-government portal gosuslugi.ru to register as "Russian nationals abroad," according to the press release.

"Based on these data, the Russian authorities will work out a schedule of repatriation amid the progressively complicating epidemiological situation," the company said.

Another Russian carrier, Ural Airlines, announced it would suspend evacuation flights from India over the Russian authorities decision to fully suspend international air traffic.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter air travel with other countries in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, including flights for evacuating Russian citizens, and humanitarian flights. On March 31, the country reduced the number of evacuation flights, also imposing restrictions on the number of arriving passengers.