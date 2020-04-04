12 More Rules for Life: Jordan Peterson Shares Details of His New Self-Help Book

The sequel to ‘12 Rules for Life’ was tentatively scheduled for release this January, but it was delayed after Peterson nearly died during a months-long medical ordeal. Now, he’s back on the path between chaos and order.

Canadian intellectual Jordan Peterson has shed light on what his new book will look like.

In a blog post, the world-renown University of Toronto psychology professor and conservative YouTube guru said he was looking for an illustrator to work on the volume, which will be a follow-up book to the best-selling ’12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos’, released in 2018.

He added that the book will be printed in black-and-white, and each chapter will be preceded by a line drawing in a similar style to those in his previous book.

Peterson has also shared a photo of what appears to be the layout. According to it, the book will be titled ’Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life’ and will feature a black cover to contrast with his previous book's white cover.

The Canadian professor first announced that he was writing a new book in 2018. It was tentatively titled ’Beyond Mere Order’ (he said he hadn’t settled on the name yet).

During a Q&A session in January 2019, he said he expected to write the manuscript within the following six months and have the book published in January 2020, simultaneously in Canada, the UK and the US.

However, work apparently stalled after the professor developed a spiralling addiction to clonazepam, a tranquiliser he was prescribed to treat anxiety brought on by a mixture of medical and family issues after his wife of 30 years was diagnosed with terminal cancer (following numerous opertions, she recovered).

Peterson failed to wean himself off the drug and eventually sought detox treatment in Russia after several unsuccessful rehab stints in North America which put him on the brink of death, according to his daughter Mikhaila, who accompanied him in Russia.