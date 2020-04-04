Russia Maintains Oil Cooperation With Venezuela, Communicates on OPEC+ Level – Ambassador

"As for oil production in Venezuela, we continue our cooperation. However, the problem here is not the volumes of output, but the shameful obstacles posed to the Venezuelan oil export by the United States. And this all [happens] without the slightest consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic! Even in the animal world, an unwritten truce around a watering hole comes in effect during a drought," the ambassador said.

"We are in close contact with the leadership of Venezuela on the entire list of issues pertaining to cooperation between our countries and collaboration at various international platforms, including agreements under OPEC+," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The Venezuelan oil sector has been hit hard by American sanctions for the last two years, as the Donald Trump administration has sought to oust the country's democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro. Washington has namely tried to cut the ties of all foreign companies with the Venezuelan energy sector to stop the influx of money into the country's economy, which has been struggling with a crisis for several years in a row.