Trump Says Russia Offered a Lot of High Quality Medical Supplies That Can Save a Lot of Lives

A Russian Air Force cargo plane arrived in New York City on Wednesday to deliver much-needed medical supplies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has been raging in the United States.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russia offered a lot of high-quality medical supplies than can save a lot of lives.

"It was a very nice gesture, on behalf of President Putin, I could have said no thank you, or I could have said thank you... I said, I'll take it", the US president said during a press briefing on COVID-19 at the White House. "He offered a lot of medical high quality stuff that I accepted. That may save a lot of lives".

Replying to a reporter's question, Trump said that he is not "concerned about Russian propaganda, not even a little bit".

An An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc., to the US on Wednesday.

The aid was delivered as a follow-up to the phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The supplies were sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in New York City.

Commenting on the aid delivery, the US State Department said that it was now time to "work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us".

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the new coronavirus disease. More than 240,000 infections have been registered in the country, with over 5,800 people dying, the latest count by Johns Hopkins University shows.