Amazon Chief Bezos Says Donating $100Mln to Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said on Thursday that he is donating $100 million to the food distribution charity Feeding America to strengthen the food response amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bezos announced his huge donation in an Instagram post on Thursday saying that he expects Feeding America - the largest US non-profit focused on food security - to quickly distribute the funds across its national network of food banks and pantries, bringing food to "those countless families who need it".

Bezos himself is considered the world's richest man whose wealth is estimated at $120.4 billion as of 2020.

According to the latest count by Johns Hopkins Univesity, the number of COVID-19 infections has exceeded 1 million globally, with more than 51,400 people dying.