Register
16:41 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations incident command center during the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

    COVID-19: US ‘Hijacked’ Batch of Face Masks Ordered by France From China - Reports

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (14)
    227
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/18/1078721840_0:253:3073:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_65e679468e4ff04199df937b8d2cf75f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004021078807085-covid-19-us-hijacked-batch-of-face-masks-ordered-by-france-from-china----reports/

    The first batch of a billion face masks ordered by the French government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic landed near Paris on 29 March, as Olivier Véran, the French health minister said the country required 40 million face masks per week to face the coronavirus outbreak, while lamenting the current weekly production capacity of just 8 million.

    Coronavirus masks that France ordered from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic were snatched up by the US at the last minute as the protective supplies were on the tarmac, waiting to be loaded onto cargo planes, French officials cited by France Info have said.

    Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, was cited as revealing that during a meeting between regional officials, one of them "explained that his order for masks had been “hijacked” at the airport by the Americans, who paid three-fold for the protective supplies.

    Renaud Muselier did not give the name of the region or the number of masks thus whisked away.

    Muselier said the US had offered to pay in cash, and the plane that was to head for France went directly to the United States.

    Faced with these problems, the regional official said he had ordered some 60 million masks, with 4 million scheduled to arrive by Saturday. To rule out delivery problems, the official said he had opted for a different, sea route, instead.

    "At least that way, I can be sure that no one will steal my masks from the tarmac," said Muselier, adding:
    “Logistically speaking, taking different routes is an intense struggle."

    ​Jean Rottner, the head of France's eastern region, one particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, was cited as confirming:

    "Americans pay three or four times the amount we pay, and in cash."

    The official blasted unfair competition for the delays, adding:

    "We're working around the clock to ensure these masks arrive."

    The United States, which now has the highest number of registered coronavirus cases in the world, has been trying to procure masks at any cost, suggested French daily Liberation citing sources that intimated Washington was disrupting deliveries to other nations.

    "Sure, masks are becoming rare commodities, and Americans buy them wherever they are, regardless of the price,” the source reportedly said, adding the US pays "double and cash, even before having seen the goods."

    Criticism has been levelled at the United States, like France, for lack of preparedness in dealing with COVID-19, as well as alleged covert efforts by Washington to make up the shortfall, writes France Info.

    A couple wearing masks poses for a selfie near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    A couple wearing masks poses for a selfie near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris

    Earlier, the outlet reported that France plans to dramatically increase its capacity to produce face masks and respirators, as President Emmanuel Macron called for European “independence” and “sovereignty” in producing the protective gear by the end of the year.

    "Before the crisis we produced 3.3 million masks per week; at the end of April we’ll be at more than 10 million. We will have more than tripled in a few weeks,” Macron said at the Kolmi-Hopen mask factory outside the city of Angers.

    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (14)

    Related:

    US Paid for Half of Coronavirus Aid Delivered to Country by Russia - Moscow
    Help From Above: DJI Drones Boosting Spanish Military, US Disaster Relief Efforts To Battle COVID-19
    French Suspected of Having Coronavirus Can't Get Tested for Three Weeks
    Paris’s Georges Pompidou European Hospital as France’s Death Toll Passes 3,500 - Video
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, coronavirus, COVID-19, US, China, France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse