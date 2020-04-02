Saudis Call for OPEC+ Talks as Trump Boasts Riyadh, Moscow May Cut Output by 15Mln Barrels - Report

Earlier in the day, Russia said it had not started energy talks with Saudi Arabia and no talks between the countries' leaders were scheduled for Friday.

Saudi Arabia has called for urgent OPEC+ talks to discuss measures to balance the global oil market, the country's state news agency reported.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted US President Donald Trump's claims about a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"No. There was no such conversation," Peskov said when asked whether Putin had a phone conversation with bin Salman.

Trump said earlier in the day that he had spoken to the crown prince, who had had a conversation with Putin on the oil prices

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Putin told the Russian cabinet on Wednesday he was discussing the oil prices drop with the United States and partners from the OPEC.

Meanwhile, Brent oil futures jumped by 40 percent, peaking at $35.99 on Thursday, before retreating.

As of 14:47 GMT, Brent crude futures for May delivery were trading up 22.25 percent at $30.45 per barrel, after earlier reaching a daily high of $35.99 per barrel.

MORE TO FOLLOW