World Health Organization Says Global COVID-19 Infection Rate to Top 1 Mln in Coming Days

Over 905,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in 180 countries and regions worldwide, with over 45,000 people succumbing to virus-related complications, and 190,000+ others enjoying a complete recovery.

COVID-19 continues to spread and the world will reach 1 million plus cases in the coming days, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

"Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near exponential growth in the number of new COVID19 cases, reaching almost every country, territory and area. The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the coming days we will reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 50,000 deaths," the official said in a briefing Wednesday.

