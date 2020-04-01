Russian An-124 Aircraft Carrying Medical Equipment Heads for US - Video

An Antonov An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces carrying medical masks and medical equipment has departed for the United States, the Defence Ministry said.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed on the need to defeatCOVID-19 and stabilize world energy markets.
МО РФ показало самолет, который отправился в США с аэродрома Чкаловский. На борту самолёта Минобороны - лекарства и оборудование для диагностики коронавируса. pic.twitter.com/VI3GHTcEvZ— Юлия Витязева (@Vityzeva) April 1, 2020
