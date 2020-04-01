NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference Ahead of Bloc's Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Video

The NATO Foreign Ministers' session will take place via a videolink due to the global coronavirus crisis that has already left 860,170 people infected and 42,344 dead, prompting nations to take drastic measures to contain its spread.

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg is addressing the press in Brussels a day ahead of the North Atlantic Council's Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The gathering comes as North Macedonia has become the latest nation to join the alliance.

The meeting is expected to be held via a videoconference due to the coronavirus outbreak, that originated in China in December 2019 and went on to become a global pandemic.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE